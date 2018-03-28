Former Office Manager Accused Of Embezzlement In Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A former medical office manager has been accused of stealing from a Scottsbluff practice.

Court records say 44-year-old Jennifer Youel, of Scottsbluff, is charged with 13 counts of forgery and one of theft. A phone listed for her rang busy Wednesday afternoon. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Youel is scheduled to be in court later Wednesday.

A court document says the two psychologists at Options In Psychology estimated their loss at nearly $28,000 in fraudulent credit card charges and forged checks.