Former North Platte woman shot, killed in Lincoln murder-suicide

Update: 1/1/17 2:24

The Lincoln Police Department has released more information on the suspected murder-suicide in Lincoln, which left two women dead.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Superior Place Apartments, in Lincoln, at around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, on the report of someone making threats.

As officers were searching the area, they observed a black SUV and approached it. As they did so, they heard a single gunshot.

Inside, they found 31-year-old Meagan Schroeder dead in the driver’s seat, and her ex-wife, 40-year-old Brenda Schroeder, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Brenda was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say that the initial investigation shows that Brenda Schroeder took Meagan Shroeder’s life before taking her own.

Family members say Meagan Schroeder had an active protection order against Branda. The couple was divorced.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Post has confirmed through family members that one of the women involved in this incident was former North Platte resident, Meagan Schroeder. We have received reports that the other person involved was also a former North Platte resident, but we have not confirmed their identity with the Lincoln Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with Meagan’s family. We will have more details as they are available.