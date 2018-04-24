Panhandle Post

Former North Platte Official Pleads Not Guilty In Theft Case

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The former director of North Platte’s Housing Authorities has pleaded not guilty to theft and several other charges.

Lincoln County District Court records say 42-year-old Jennifer Smith, of Hershey, entered the pleas Monday. The records also say federal prosecutors may be filing a case against Smith.

The county Sheriff’s Office has been working on the case with state and federal investigators. The case surfaced in February, after a bank alerted authorities about suspicious activity with an account.

