Former Nebraska Official To Head NASA Communication Office

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former aide to Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman and U.S. Rep Don Bacon has taken a new job leading NASA’s communications office in Washington.

Jen Rae Wang has been chosen as NASA’s associate administrator for the Office of Communications. Wang previously served as communications director for Heineman and a deputy chief of staff for Bacon. She also worked for the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and the Platte Institute, an Omaha-based think tank.

Wang will direct NASA’s internal and external communications and serve as a senior advisor to the administration and other executive leaders. She will manage an agency-wide staff of more than 100.

In a statement, Bacon says Wang will represent Nebraska well.