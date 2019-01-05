Former Morrill star guides scoring as Eagles earn first RMAC victory

Sophomore Jessica Harvey scored 20 points and freshman Angelique Gall finished with 17, as the Chadron State women’s basketball team earned its first conference victory of the season Friday night, defeating the Adams State Grizzlies, 67-57.

The Eagles finished with its best field goal percentage of the season, shooting 51 percent, while ending their 10-game losing streak. The win improves Chadron State to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

“We had a lot of girls step up tonight and do things right to help us earn the victory,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said.

A three-pointer from Harvey tied the game at nine with three minutes remaining in the first quarter, and Gall scored six straight that give the Eagles a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and the lead for good.

Eight different Eagles scored in the game, Savannah Weidauer and McKenna McClintic had a team high six rebounds and Taryn Foxen finished with four steals. Gall shot 87.5 percent, finishing 7-8.

CSC finished with 33 rebounds compared to the Grizzlies 29. Adams State had 23 turnovers, two more than the Eagles.

To begin the third quarter, Chadron state opened with a nine-point run to build a 42-30 lead. Adams State answered with a run of their own, making the score 47-46 in the Eagles favor.

“After Adams States run, we discussed the things we were doing wrong and focused on what we needed to fix, and we did that,” Raymer said.

CSC scored the next six points to build its lead and earn the victory.

Brooke Neal led the Grizzlies with 13 points and Stephanie Ruiz finished with 11. The loss drops Adams State to 1-9 overall and 1-5 in the RMAC.

The Eagles play Fort Lewis tomorrow at 5:30 p.m., in the Chicoine Center. The Skyhawk’s are 6-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference.