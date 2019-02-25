Former Fremont police officer charged with sexual assault of a child

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a former Fremont police officer following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault of a child.



Austin Williams, 33, was arrested Friday for two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, one count of attempt of a class 1 felony, and other charges. The investigation began last summer when NSP was notified by an advocacy center of a potential sexual assault.

At the time of the investigation, Williams was employed with the Fremont Police Department. His employment ended this week. Williams has been lodged in the Dodge County Jail.