Former Employee Accused Of Theft From County Program 

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A former Platte County employee has been accused of stealing from the county while in charge of the county’s adult diversion program.

Court records say 43-year-old Traci Nelsen is charged with two counts of theft and one of tampering with evidence. A woman who answered Friday at a phone listed for Nelsen in Monroe said Nelsen doesn’t live there. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Nelsen.

Prosecutors say more than $10,000 is missing from the diversion program. Nelsen’s next court date is Oct. 18.