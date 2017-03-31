Former CSC Defensive Back Thomas Drawing Interest From NFL Teams

A senior on last fall’s Chadron State College football team, DeVante Thomas, attracted considerable attention this week when he had what one observer called “a great workout” during “pro day” at Western Kentucky University at Bowling Green.

With 32 NFL scouts in attendance, Thomas had the fastest times of 4.37 and 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash among nearly 30 participants in the workouts. The others being timed included 11 seniors on last fall’s Western Kentucky team and WKU players who will be seniors this fall.

Thomas is a native of Baltimore. After playing two years at a California community college, he primarily was on special teams at Western Kentucky in 2013. He was expected to start for them at nickelback in ’14, but suffered a torn ACL before the season opened.

The injury “lingered,” in Thomas’ words, into the 2015 season, ending his eligibility. He remained at Western Kentucky and earned his bachelor’s degree. Since Division II is more lenient in medical matters, he was cleared to use his final season of eligibility at Chadron State last fall while taking graduate courses.

Showing no ill-effects of the injury, Thomas played both cornerback and safety for the Eagles. He was credited with 28 solo tackles and 16 that were assisted, intercepted one pass, broke up five more, and “defended,” or was in position to keep the intended receiver from making the catch, six more times.

“He provided a spark for our team and made some big plays,” CSC head coach Jay Long said after learning of Thomas’s excellent workout this week. “He also was a good teammate. He has a great personality. Everybody likes him.”

Thomas began attracting interest from NFL teams when he played in the Dream Bowl all-star game at Virginia Beach on Jan. 16. Although his team lost 38-30, he had the fastest time in the 40 among the defensive players on his team, tipped a pass and defended several other passes well, according to Troy Hill, who is affiliated with an agency that is representing about 10 players with NFL aspirations, including Thomas.

Hill said Thomas’ times at Western Kentucky this week sparked more interest.

“Everybody was asking, ‘Who is that guy?’” Hill noted. “They (scouts) are always interested in someone who can run a 4.3-second 40. They wanted more information on him. He outran all the Western Kentucky players who were timed.”

Contacted by phone this week, Thomas said he has received messages from both the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans telling him he is on their radar.

“I’m going to keep working out and hope an NFL team will sign me as a free agent so I can be in a training camp this summer,” Thomas said.

