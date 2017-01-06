Former Cornhusker Randy Gregory Suspended–Again!

(AP) — Randy Gregory played just two games for the Dallas Cowboys this season, and he won’t play with them anytime soon.

The defensive end has been suspended for at least one year following another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Gregory served four- and 10-game bans for the same infraction during the regular season, keeping him off the field until Week 16. The latest suspension makes him ineligible for the playoffs, which start Jan. 15 for the top seed in the NFC.

The suspension is for one calendar year, meaning Gregory could be eligible for the playoffs without another violation if the Cowboys make it again next season.