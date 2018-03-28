Former City Clerk Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A former city clerk has pleaded guilty to stealing from the town of Alvo in eastern Nebraska.

Cass County District Court records say 60-year-old Ginger Neuhart entered the plea Monday to a charge of theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 29. She has agreed to pay restitution to Alvo of $39,000.

Neuhart has pleaded not guilty to four counts of forgery and two of theft in Saunders County. She’s accused of embezzling from the villages of Ithaca and Memphis while working as clerk/treasurer. Her next hearing for that case is scheduled for April 9.