Former Chadron State Basketball Player Receives Heart Transplant

By CON MARSHALL

A Chadron State College graduate and former basketball standout for the Eagles, Roger Ingabrand of Farson, Wyo., is recovering from a heart transplant he had earlier this month in Salt Lake City.

Contacted by telephone on Wednesday, Ingabrand said he’s feeling better every day. He and his wife are living in an apartment in Salt Lake City while he receives out-patient care at the University of Utah Hospital, where the surgery took place.

Ingabrand said his heart problems began about 10 years ago after he contracted a virus while he and his wife and daughter were vacationing in Jamaica.

“I just kept going downhill and it got to the point that a transplant was the only alternative,” Ingabrand said. “We waited quite a while for it to happen.”

The surgery was on Dec. 13. He said hospital personnel had him up and walking the next day.

“There are still a lot of hurdles,” Ingabrand said. “But things have gone well so far.”

A native of Fountain City, Ind., the 6-foot-4 Ingabrand played basketball two years at Western Wyoming College two years before transferring to Chadron State in 1972. He averaged 18 points and 8.5 rebounds the first year and 14.6 points and 10 rebounds the second season. He was the captain of the 1973-74 team.

Both he and his wife, Luana, whom he met in Rock Springs, graduated from Chadron State in 1975 and spent nearly 30 years in the Farson Schools before retiring.