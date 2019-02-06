Former Cabela’s employees launch online retail site

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — A new online retailer of outdoors gear has opened for business, owned and operated by former Cabela’s employees.



Highby Outdoors launched its website Monday and is based in Sidney, the home of Cabela’s before being purchased by Bass Pro Shops in a $4 billion deal finalized in September 2017.

Highby Outdoors is owned by former Cabela’s employees Matt and Molly Highby, and he says all of the company’s employees formerly worked for Cabela’s. The new company will sell online only for now but hopes to later add retail locations and catalog operations.

Springfield, Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops had sued the two Highbys, alleging their plans for Highby Outdoors violated noncompete agreements. Bass Pro lost its bid for an injunction to stop the Highby Outdoors launch.