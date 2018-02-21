Former Alliance Mayor, and Council Member Files For City Council

Former Alliance City Council Member and Mayor Mike Dafney has filed for one of three seats up for election on the Alliance City Council.

Dafney was first elected to the Council on November 17, 1988 and served until November 7, 2006 when he chose not to run for re-election. During that time Dafney served as Vice Mayor from 1990-1992, 1996-2000, and as Mayor from 1992 – 1994, 1997 – 1998, and 2002 – 2006. From 1989 – 2006, he was a member of the Nebraska League Legislative Committee. 1997 – 1999 as a member of the Nebraska League Executive Board. 1998 – 2000 he was a member of Nebraska Highway Rail Crossing Advisory Committee. 1994 Dafney hosted the Panhandle Mayors Conference.

On the national level he served on numerous National League of Cities policy and steering commitees, where in 2002 he was a member of The National Academy of Science and United State General Accounting Office Conference for Hazardous Material movement by rail. 2004 – 2006 he was a member of the United States Department of Energy Transportation Task Force for Rail Routing and Security of nuclear waste into Yucca Mountain.

Dafney retired in 2011 after 41 years as a locomotive engineer and he and his wife Helen are lifelong residents of Alliance.