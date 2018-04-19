Format, details announced for Chadron State spring game Saturday

Despite more interruptions last weekend because of the wintry blast that closed the campus on Friday and wiped out the scheduled practices on Friday and Saturday, the Chadron State College football team will be able to hold all 15 of its spring drills if the weather cooperates this week, head coach Jay Long said Monday.

The Eagles are slated to wrap up the sessions with their annual spring game Saturday morning. Long said the players will take the field at 10 o’clock and the game will start at about 10:30.

Since Elliott Field is being completely refurbished this spring and summer, the game will be played on the practice fields south of the Chicoine Center. Bleachers will be available to accommodate spectators. No admission will be charged.

The format this year will be similar to past spring games. First team offensive and defensive units will face off for an entire possession, and will alternate with second team units every other series.

Four quarters of 10 minutes each will be played, with a running clock during drives, and special teams plays will not be timed.

For the offense, all scoring will be according to standard football rules, except that an “explosive play” of 15 yards or more will be worth one point.

The defense can score in a number of ways. A turnover will be worth six points, a missed field goal is three points, a sack yields two points, and a forced punt is worth one. The defense is also awarded two points for stopping a two-point conversion after touchdown, and gets one point for every time the offense fails to achieve a first down on a possession.

Between quarters, a number of skill challenges will take place, pitting offensive players versus defensive players in unconventional drills worth additional points.

The entire event is expected to last until around noon, when The Big Event community service push begins.

Later this week, the coaching staff will divide the approximately 90-man squad into two rosters for the game, Long said.