Forest Service Encourages Eclipse Viewers To Enjoy The Spectacle Safely

Much of Nebraska will have a front and center show to one of the greatest spectacles on earth this summer. The total solar eclipse will occur on August 21 and pass over Chadron at approximately 11:48 pm MST. This awe

inspiring show has not been visible across the entire contiguous United States since June 8, 1918.

As this rare event passes over the Nebraska National Forest and Oglala National Grassland, it brings a great opportunity for folks to experience the beauty of the area and explore all that it has to offer. However, it also triggers concern for visitor safety and highlights that the area is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Mike Mattmiller, Fire Duty Officer for the Pine Ridge Ranger District said, “We want visitors to enjoy themselves on their National Forest and Grassland, but they need to do so safely and remember that the eclipse is occurring during one of the hottest and driest months of the year. The purpose of Fire Restrictions is to reduce the likelihood of human caused fires during a time when fire danger is high.” The following are Do’s and Don’ts to remember while enjoying the eclipse:

Do

 Enjoy yourself on the National Forest and Grassland!

 Remember we are in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

 Park in designated areas and keep roads clear of obstructions; this is especially

critical in the event of a wildfire.

 Follow the motor vehicle use guidelines outlined on the motor vehicle use maps

for dispersed camping and off-road travel. These are available for free at the

District office as well as online: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/nebraska/maps-

pubs

 Be prepared. Many areas of the NF&G do not have cell phone coverage, potable

water sources, or restroom facilities.

 Watch the weather. Thunderstorms can form quickly and sometimes become

severe, producing heavy rain, large hail, lightning and high winds.

 Stay connected with us throughout the eclipse on changes in closures, fire

restrictions, etc. through: Nebraska National Forest and Grassland website

(https://www.fs.usda.gov/nebraska), Facebook (@NebraskaForestsGrasslands),

United States Department of Agriculture Twitter (@USFSNebraska), and Great Plains Fire Information

(http://gpfireinfo.blogspot.com/)

Don’t

 Under stage one fire restrictions, you cannot build or maintain a fire (including

charcoal or wood) unless you are using a fixed metal ring or grill within a

developed recreation site (e.g., campgrounds/picnic areas where fees are

charged). The use of gas stoves, lanterns or heating devices with an on/off

switch is allowed.

 You cannot smoke outside, unless you are either in a developed recreation site,

or in a place like a large parking lot that has been cleared of all flammable

material, like dry grass.

 You can’t operate a chainsaw unless is has a spark arrester.

 You can’t have tool with an open flame, like a torch, unless you’ve cleared the

area of grass and have a fire extinguisher.

 Leave garbage for others to pick up. You pack it in, you pack it out.

If you have questions or concerns about the area, please contact the Pine Ridge

Ranger District office at (308) 432-0300. You can also visit our website for more details

at: www.fs.usda.gov/nebraska or stay connected with us via our Facebook

(@NebraskaForestsGrasslands) and Twitter (@USFSNebraska) pages.

Please take the time to enjoy your National Forest & Grassland.

Come for the eclipse, but stay for the beauty!