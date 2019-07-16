Forest Carnine, 92

After 92 years of being faithful to God, family and country, Forest Carnine has gone to his heavenly home. He was born in Bridgeport, Nebraska on September 22, 1926 to Leo Daniel and MaeBelle (Lawrence) Carnine. His sister Maxine was 3 years old and welcomed him to the family ranch north of Angora where he lived the rest of his life, except for his time in the Navy. He attended grade school in Angora, graduated from Alliance High in 1943 and attended Chadron State for 1 year.

He entered active service in the Navy on October 17, 1944 and was released July 6, 1946. He had been accepted into flight school before WWII ended. He learned to fly at the old airport on the southwest side of Alliance. He flew on the ranch checking cattle and visiting friends and family across the state. He was a good steward of the ranch and cattle God had given him to care for. Forest was one of the first in the area to have irrigation for the alfalfa. He was Mr. Fix-it as many ranchers have to become. “Grandpa Fix” were some of his grandson Leo’s first words.

After meeting while taking the Dale Carnegie Course in Alliance, Forest and Dorothy Diehl (daughter of Walter and Maybell (Miller) Diehl ) were married in Willcox, AZ on November 25, 1965. Sons Daniel Lee 12/3/68 and Cody Lee 9/1/73 joined the family. Forest was a man of all trades ..welder..vet.. One of the last of the generation that was born with horses doing the work to transitioning to tractors. He changed from horses to motorcycles to check the pasture and in his early 80’s bought his last cycle. The corrals he created will be here for his great-great grandchildren. Family were on his gift list for making beautiful silver jewelry. (Ecc 3:22 “So I saw that there is nothing better for a man than to enjoy his work, because that is his lot.”) Forest found great satisfaction in caring for the land and animals entrusted to him. Quote from Forest 9/24/01: “We are blessed if we feel God knows best.” He was a very patient, kind and honest man.

Forest was on the Angora School Board for many years. He and Henry Hass kept the Farm Bureau in Morrill County alive until some younger blood could take over. Forest was a long time member of the Alliance Rifle Club. He sang with a local barbershop quartet and played the guitar and base with local bands. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Alliance. Forest and both sons were baptized the same day with Holy water brought from the Holy Land by Reverend Buehler.

Forest is survived by his wife Dorothy, sons and families, Dan and Cris (Corkum), children, Haylea, Leo, Zipporah, Charlie, Kelby and Sylvie of Angora, NE, Cody and Ingrid (Stucke), children, Daniel, Cassie, Luke and Case of Canton, TX; Step-daughter Laura and Bill Parker, children, Jordan, Allie, Morgan and William of Parlin, CO; Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Walt Diehl of Bakersfield, CO, Bill and Bonnie Diehl of Willcox, AZ, Charles and Donna Diehl of Montague, CA, Ray and Helene Diehl of Tucson, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, sister Maxine (Marvin) Romig of Oshkosh, NE and sister-in-law Judy Diehl of Bakersfield, CA.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alliance. Pastor Gideon Achi will officiate. Graveside services with military rites will follow the services at 1:30 p.m. at the Angora Cemetery in Angora.

