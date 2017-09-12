Football Schedule for 2020-21 Announced By Big 10

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

Nebraska will open the 2020 football season with a Big Ten Conference game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium. That game was one of the highlights of the 2020 and 2021 Big Ten football schedules announced by the league office on Tuesday.

The Huskers’ matchup with Purdue on Sept. 5, 2020, will mark the first time Nebraska will open a season with a conference game since playing host to Oklahoma State to open the 2003 campaign.

In addition to opening the 2020 season against Purdue, Nebraska will play host to Illinois (Oct. 10), Penn State (Nov. 7) and Minnesota (Nov. 28) at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers will play road games at Northwestern (Oct. 3), Rutgers (Oct. 24), Ohio State (Oct. 31), Iowa (Nov. 14) and Wisconsin (Nov. 21).

Nebraska will play five Big Ten Conference home games in 2021, playing host to Ohio State (Oct. 2), Northwestern (Oct. 9), Michigan (Oct. 30), Iowa (Nov. 6) and Wisconsin (Nov. 20). The Huskers’ four conference road games in 2021 include trips to Michigan State (Sept. 25), Purdue (Oct. 16), Illinois (Nov. 13) and Minnesota (Nov. 27).

Nebraska 2020 & 2021 Big Ten Schedules

2020

Sept. 5 Purdue

Oct. 3 at Northwestern

Oct. 10 Illinois

Oct. 24 at Rutgers

Oct. 31 at Ohio State

Nov. 7 Penn State

Nov. 14 at Iowa

Nov. 21 at Wisconsin

Nov. 28 Minnesota

Note: Nebraska has non-conference home games scheduled against Cincinnati on Sept. 12 and Central Michigan on Sept. 19.

2021

Sept. 25 at Michigan State

Oct. 2 Ohio State

Oct. 9 Northwestern

Oct. 16 at Purdue

Oct. 30 Michigan

Nov. 6 Iowa

Nov. 13 at Illinois

Nov. 20 Wisconsin

Nov. 27 at Minnesota

Note: Nebraska has non-conference home games scheduled against Northern Illinois on Sept. 4 and Buffalo on Sept. 11, and a non-conference road game at Oklahoma on Sept. 18.