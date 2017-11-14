Fog Covers Central Swath of Ne; Driving Caution Urged 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The morning commute could prove slow-going for many Nebraska residents, thanks to thick fog stretching from southern to northern areas in a midsection of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for most of those areas, including North Platte, Ogallala, Grand Island, Valentine, Lincoln, Beatrice, Crete, Fremont, Columbus, Schuyler, and Norfolk.

The service says the advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents in those and surrounding areas can expect visibility of a quarter-mile or less, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and use their headlights.