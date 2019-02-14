Flu blamed for deaths of child, sheriff’s deputy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska say a child and a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy have died from complications of the flu.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Deputy Dave Wintle died Thursday morning at an Omaha hospital. Officials say the 29-year veteran of the department experienced trouble breathing Thursday before he was taken to the hospital.

Also, the Douglas County Health Department said Thursday that it has confirmed the county’s first pediatric death of this flu season. The department did not say when the child died or where in the county the child lived.

The department says in its most recent flu report that Douglas County has seen 2,851 confirmed flu cases this season.