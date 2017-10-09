Floyd M. West, 85, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center.

He was born December 20, 1931 in rural Box Butte County, NE to Raymond F. and Winnie O. (Nason) West.

Floyd was a Corporal in the U.S. Army and served as radio operator with the B56 Gun Battalion Anti-Aircraft Artillery from February 11, 1952 to February 12, 1954.

On October 21, 1955 he was united in marriage to Mary L. Wessel in Alliance. Floyd farmed for many years, and also did custom haying and hauling. In addition, he worked for Electric Hose and Rubber from 1972 to 1977. In 1991 he began working as a painter for the Alliance Public Schools until his retirement in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, daughters, Linda (David) Hayes of Goldsboro, NC, Brenda (Marty) Patrick of Alliance and Rhonda (Neal) Swisher of Torrington, WY, son-in-law Grant Manewal, Holland, MI, and his grandchildren, Allen Hayes, Curtis Hayes, Wesley Hayes, Jerrold West, Justen West, James Patrick, Katie Patrick, Zachary West, Johanna Swisher and Joshua Swisher, along with 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Richard West and his daughter, Saundra Manewal and his siblings, Rodney West, Richard West, June Bullock and Clifford West.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the Veterans State Cemetery at Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 902, Alliance, NE 69301.

