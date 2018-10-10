Floyd James “Jim” Hewitt, 91, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018 at Meadow Winds

Assisted Living in Casper, Wyoming.

He was born November 23, 1926 in Miller, South Dakota to Lawrence LeRoy and Ethel

(Bowman) Hewitt.

On June 15, 1946 he was united in marriage to Ruby Buchanan in the United Methodist

Church in Hemingford.

Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from January 6, 1951 to January 5, 1955. Following his

discharge he worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for road construction

and mining companies. Following retirement they lived for several years in Hemingford.

He and Ruby enjoyed traveling along with hunting, fishing and camping. He was a

member of the American Legion, V.F.W. and the Fraternal Oder of Eagles.

He is survived by his son, Richard of Casper, WY, his grandchildren, Bryon Hewitt,

Becky Lawson and Kelsey Nelson, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with

Pastor Gideon Achi officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 11 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In appreciation for hospice care in Casper, WY, memorials may be given to the local hospice

through Regional West Hospice, St. Mary Plaza, 3701 Avenue D, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.