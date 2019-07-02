Florence Marie Hawley, 90

Florence Marie Hawley departed from earthly life on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center after ninety years in Western Nebraska.

She was born to Alonzo T. and Myrtle M. (Hausherr) Moore on January 30, 1929 in the Beaver Valley north of Hay Springs, Nebraska. She joins her parents, her brothers Raymond and Gary and her sister Virginia in the hereafter. Florence is survived by Marvin (Cork) Hawley, her husband of 63 years. She is also survived by her sisters Mildred, Kathryn and Evelyn and her brother Dean along with her children Gary, Neil and April, her grandsons Ian, Jake, Nathaniel and Brandon and her great-granddaughter as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Before marrying Marvin, Florence graduated with the class of 1949 from Hay Springs High School then got her teaching certificate from Chadron State College. She taught at rural Nebraska schools from the fall of 1949 through the spring of 1958. In the late 1960s Florence taught second grade Sunday School at the Alliance United Methodist Church. She took care of children in day care in her home for several years in the 1980s. She led a long life punctuated by her love of children and gardens. She will be lovingly remembered by friends and family.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Pastor Gideon Achi presiding.

