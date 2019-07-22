Florence G. Zajic, 92, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.

She was born August 20, 1926 to John and Mary (Elias) Joseph in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. She grew up in a large family on the east coast; she was the last surviving sibling of the 11 children born to her parents. She remained close with her siblings over the years even though they all lived many states away from each other.

Florence (Flo) met Loren Zajic at a dance in Newport, Rhode Island. They were married on April 8, 1951, once Loren was out of the Navy they moved to his hometown of Hemingford, Nebraska to farm. Flo didn’t know anyone when she moved to Hemingford, however she quickly made lifelong friends.

Flo had a strong work ethic, running the farm and working at several businesses throughout her years in Hemingford, including Curtis-E-Inn, Darien’s Clothing Store and was a waitress at Fern’s Cafe. Throughout her life she actively campaigned for national, state, and local Democratic candidates, and loved watching the news. She became an antique collector, and found enjoyment buying and selling art, bronze sculptures and furniture. Flo also took pride in her home and her beautiful yard having planted all the trees that are still there today

Even with all her hard work, Flo’s most important part of her life was her family. She always had an open house, where her kids, when they were growing up, and her grandkids could bring friends over and she would make her famous spaghetti sauce. She had a special relationship with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and took pride in telling everyone that she had two sets of twin grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Larry) Snyder of Alliance, daughter-in-law Nancy Zajic, her 7 grandchildren Holly Zajic, Heidi (Justin) Eckland, Andrew Zajic, Evan (Christine), Gage, Nicholas, Nathaniel (Ashley) Snyder, and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband Loren, and her son Dennis.

Wake service will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27th, with funeral services 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Hemingford. Father Tim Stoner will officiate. Interment will follow at Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Fighters Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.