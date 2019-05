MERRIMAN – Cottonwood Lake State Recreation Area in north-central Nebraska has been temporarily closed because rains have flooded the park’s access road and portions of its camping area.



The park will be reopened after the flood waters recede and the grounds are ready for visitors.

Cottonwood Lake SRA, which includes the 60-acre lake and 180 additional acres near Merriman in the Sandhills, is managed by nearby Bowring Ranch State Historical Park.