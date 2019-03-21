Flood Warning issued for Dawes county

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flood Warning for Dawes County until 930 AM MDT Monday.

At 923 AM MDT, Thursday, local emergency management reported flooding along the White River. Additional creeks and streams may also be impacted by ongoing snowmelt. Rain is expected on Friday and Friday night which may accelerate snowmelt, and worsen ongoing flooding concerns. Some locations that will experience flooding include… The White River and its tributaries and also includes Fort Robinson, Crawford, Whitney, Chadron and areas downstream. Residents are asked to please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

Other areas of western Nebraska could see flooding of area rivers and streams as temperatures increase and snow continues to melt. Flood advisories and watches have been issued for the rest of the Panhandle until Saturday.