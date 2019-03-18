Panhandle Post

Flood advisory in effect for Dawes, Box Butte, and Sioux Counties

According to the National Weather Service, “Snowmelt flooding is contributing to high water levels along many rivers, creeks and streams across the northern Nebraska Panhandle. A Flood Advisory is in effect until further notice for all of Sioux, Box Butte and Dawes counties.”

“Minor flooding may impact some roadways. If you encounter a flooded road, do not attempt to drive through the water. Turn around, don’t drown,” NWS said.

