According to the National Weather Service, “Snowmelt flooding is contributing to high water levels along many rivers, creeks and streams across the northern Nebraska Panhandle. A Flood Advisory is in effect until further notice for all of Sioux, Box Butte and Dawes counties.”
“Minor flooding may impact some roadways. If you encounter a flooded road, do not attempt to drive through the water. Turn around, don’t drown,” NWS said.
Flood advisory in effect for Dawes, Box Butte, and Sioux Counties
