Flags To Fly At Half-Staff To Honor Victims Of Pittsburgh Shooting

Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Prayers for the victims, families, and people of Pittsburgh,” said Governor Ricketts. “Thank you to all the first responders and to the law enforcement for their work to apprehend the shooter.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on October 31, 2018.