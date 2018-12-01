Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former President George H.W. Bush

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of the passing of President George H.W. Bush.

“President George H.W. Bush will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, committed statesman, and a great man of faith. From his service in the military to his work promoting volunteerism, Bush dedicated his life to his country. As President, he carried on Reagan’s legacy in taking on communism as the Berlin Wall fell and helped expand trade with our neighbors, Mexico and Canada. Susanne and I send our prayers to the Bush family as they celebrate a life well lived in service to his family and to the people of the United States.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the day of his passing. The President’s proclamation can be found here.