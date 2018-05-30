Five Seniors, Five College Students Awarded BBGH/BBHF $10,000 In Scholarships

Carolyn Jones, CNO at Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH), was pleased to announce the recipients of BBGH and Box Butte Health Foundation (BBHF) Scholarships at the Tuesday, May 29 Board of Trustees meeting. BBGH awarded $1,000 scholarships to five high school graduating seniors. BBHF awarded the same amount to five college students. All are seeking careers in health care. “All of these scholarship winners were imminently qualified,” Ms. Jones said.

Graduating high school seniors receiving scholarships from BBGH, high school graduating from, tentative healthcare interest, and college/university attending, are: Sydney Nordeen, Alliance High School (AHS), Pre-Med, also considering Physical Therapy, University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK); Kaylee McDonald, AHS, Hospital Social Worker, UNK; Josephine Otto, AHS, Pre-Med – Dermatology or Anesthesiology, either Hastings College, University of San Diego or Creighton University; Dani Carter, AHS, pre-Med – Optometry or Dentistry, NE Wesleyan University; Kelli Horstman, Hemingford High School, Nurse Practitioner in Obstetrics, NE Wesleyan University.

College students receiving scholarships from BBHF, college attending, and career path, are: current BBGH LPN Shantel Lurz, UNMC College of Nursing, RN certification; Mikenzie Nordeen, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Physician Assistant Program; Natalie Gasseling, Wayne State, Physician Assistant; Klayton Nordeen, Morningside College (Sioux City, IA), Physical Therapist or Physician Assistant; Jada Jensen, University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy, Pharmacist.

After unanimously approving the consent calendar, the Trustees heard the Governance/Strategy Focus from CEO Lori Mazanec, with the focus on The Importance of Board Engagement in Rural Hospitals’ Governance Success. The bottom line is that effective boards are those that regularly and candidly ask themselves: ‘How can we do better?’ Ms. Mazanec said there are four categories that affect board engagement the most: 1) Clearly defined expectations; 2) Communication/information; 3) Board input; and 4) Board impact. She then shared her thoughts on effective engagement she’s witnessed since becoming CEO at BBGH. “As far as connecting between meetings, we do a pretty good job in touching base with each other if you have a question or we have one, either by calling or texting each other,” she said. “As far as forming strategy, those of you who took part in our retreat in Denver really helped develop our strategic plan by providing good advice in building that plan. In cultivating talent, the board provides great insight when recruiting some of our staff. As far as engaging the field, we work well on a collaborative basis, and finally in the requirement of asking tough questions, you also do very well.” Ms. Mazanec then went through several individual actions that board members should follow in making a difference, eleven total, ranging from being an active advocate and ambassador for BBGH to agreeing to step down from a Board position if unable to fulfill those expectations. The final focus of her report was on the importance of Board Engagement and Leadership Through Listening. “These six categories are more for your individual evaluations, with each having a scale of 1-5, with 5 being high,” she concluded.

The board also conducted the following business.

The Trustees recognized the Laboratory Department’s Medical Technologist Richard Yebra for being named the May Employee of the Month and Julianna Escamilla passing her LPN boards. She is now an LPN in surgery. They also welcomed new employees Lori Mead, RN; Becca Stone, Nursing Assistant; Donna Giger, Insurance Verification Specialist; Monica Febry, Communications Clerk; Donna Reeh, Environmental Services; Alyssa Valko, Hospital Patient Registration; Josie Seidler, Accountant; and Angela Jones, Physical Therapist.

BBGH Chief of Staff Timothy Narjes gave a brief report, calling attention to the fact that Alliance Family Medicine’s Lonnie Grant, PA-C, has been honored with being named the Physician Assistant of the Year by the Nebraska Academy of Physician Assistants (a more detailed article to follow soon).

Ms. Mazanec asked the Trustees to discuss what day would be good to hold a Budget Workshop to go over the proposed 2018-19 budget before the scheduled vote on the budget during the regular meeting on June 25. After discussion, the board decided to hold the workshop on Thursday, June 21, over the noon hour in the Alliance Room.

All credentialing requests were unanimously approved. Following that monthly task, the Trustees moved to go into executive session at 7:12pm to provide an update on Medical Staff Information. They re-entered open session at 7:56pm and adjourned with no action taken.

The next regular board meeting will be held Monday, June 25 at 6:30pm in the Alliance Room. As always, the public is invited to attend.

