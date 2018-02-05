Five Eagles Place at RMAC Wrestling Championships

Five Chadron State College wrestlers earned a placing at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, where the competition was fierce. They were led in rank by redshirt freshman 149-pounder Jacob DeSersa , who pinned the 141-pound bronze medal winner from last year’s championships, Jared Mestas of Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Just two weeks prior, Mestas in turn had pinned No. 5 Natrelle Demison of Adams State University.

The Eagles finished ninth as a team, scoring 44.5 points. The tournament team champion was California Baptist University, who scored 132.5 ahead of second-place CSU-Pueblo at 110.

CSC’s 157-pounder, Jacob Otuafi, also scored a big upset, taking a 4-3 decision over another Pueblo opponent, former NCAA qualifier Kyle Fantin, in the consolation bracket. Otherwise, Otuafi ran into the eventual first and third-place finishers before a 5-2 loss in the fifth-place match.

Chance Karst and Rulon Taylor were the fifth-place finishers at 133 and 285 pounds, respectively. Karst was 1-2 with a pin in the consolations and took the 5th place match by default, while Taylor went 2-2 with all four matches decided by three or fewer points.

Johnny Porter , at 165, placed sixth.

The Eagles have one remaining dual match, at CSU-Pueblo, on Saturday, February 10. Some wrestlers may also attend the Rocky Mountain Open in Golden, Colorado, on Sunday.

Team scores:

1 California Baptist 132.5

2 CSU Pueblo 110.0

3 San Francisco State 104.5

4 Colorado Mesa 74.0

5 Western State 62.5

6 New Mexico Highlands 61.0

7 Adams State 58.0

8 Colorado School of Mines 54.5

9 Chadron State 44.5

Chadron State individual results:

125

Brandon Vu (San Francisco State) TF Marcus Hutcherson (Chadron State) (TF-1.5 2:50 (16-0)

Jack Gaylor (New Mexico Highlands) dec. Marcus Hutcherson (Chadron State) (Dec 8-3)

133

Nathan Cervantez (San Francisco State) pinned Chance Karst (Chadron State) (Fall 0:44)

Chance Karst (Chadron State) pinned Colby Duncan (Western State) (Fall 0:00)

Jake Woods (Colorado School of Mines) dec. Chance Karst (Chadron State) (Dec 12-5)

Chance Karst (Chadron State) won by medical forfeit in 5th Place match

141

Lukas Erickson (Colorado School of Mines) dec. Brock Thumm (Chadron State) (SV-2 5-4)

Andrew Schulte (California Baptist) TF Brock Thumm (Chadron State) (TF-1.5 7:00 (18-3)

149

Jacob DeSersa (Chadron State) pinned Jared Mestas (CSU Pueblo) (Fall 3:40)

Jacob DeSersa (Chadron State) won by DQ over Reis Humphrey (New Mexico Highlands) (DQ)

Jacob DeSersa (Chadron State) lost by injury default in 1st Place match

157

Mason Boutain (San Francisco State) dec. Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State) (Dec 7-5)

Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State) dec. Kyle Fantin (CSU Pueblo) (Dec 4-3)

John Johnson (California Baptist) pinned Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State) (Fall 3:59)

Jason Slaughter (Western State) dec. Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State) (Dec 5-2), 6th Place.

165

Jason Buhr (Colorado Mesa) MD John Porter (Chadron State) (MD 11-2)

Koery Windham (Adams State) dec. John Porter (Chadron State) (Dec 3-2)

Romeo Medina (San Francisco State) dec. John Porter (Chadron State) (Dec 3-2), 6th Place.

174

Brandon Supernaw (Western State) pinned Heber Shepherd (Chadron State) (Fall 2:39)

Preston Lauterbach (CSU Pueblo) dec. Heber Shepherd (Chadron State) (Dec 7-4)

184

Brendan Gonzales (Western State) dec. Devin Stork (Chadron State) (Dec 6-1)

Connor Ventura (Colorado School of Mines) dec. Devin Stork (Chadron State) (Dec 8-4)