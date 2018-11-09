Five Chadron Women Selected For ServeNebraska Step Forward Award

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has selected five Chadron women for the ServeNebraska Step Forward Award in National Service for their long standing service at the Bread Basket. The women, Charlotte Kriz, Marcia DeHaven, Wendy Fairchild, Helen Kent and Betty Witte, are all RSVP volunteers dedicated to service that ensures that the people of Chadron don’t go hungry. The group packages food donated by Safeway that would otherwise be discarded and distributes it to Chadron residents every Tuesday. In addition to the core team, additional volunteers collect the food from Safeway on a daily basis.



The Step Forward Award is the highest honor for volunteerism in the State of Nebraska. Northwest Community Action Partnership and RSVP, who nominated Bread Basket for the award, will be hosting a reception to their honor on Wednesday, November 14th at 10:00 am at the Holiday Inn Express.