Five Chadron State entries place at CSC rodeo

Five Chadron State entries place at college’s rodeo

Five Chadron State entries were placewinners during the college’s rodeo that opened the season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this past weekend.

Three of them are bareback riders. Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., took top honors by scoring an event-best 80 points during Sunday’s championship go-round, while Rowdy Moon of Sargent, Neb., and Justin Kissack of Gillette, Wyo., finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the final standings.

Overall, Bloomquist earned 150 points, Moon 141 and Kissack 133.

Two Chadron State cowgirls were runners-up in their events. Hanna Hostutler of Philip, S.D., caught her calves in 2.7 and 2.6 seconds to earn second in breakaway roping, and Kaycee Monnens of Hulett, Wyo., completed her runs in 7.3 and 6.9 seconds in the goat tying.

Both Chadron State teams finished fourth in the team standings. The University of Wyoming captured both titles.

The Wyoming women scored 420 points, exactly 100 more than second place Northeastern Junior College at Sterling, Colo. Casper College was third with 215 while CSC scored 145.

The Wyoming men earned 580 points, followed by Central Wyoming College at Riverton with 450, Gillette College with 400 and CSC with 315.

The rodeo drew 503 entries from the 14 schools in the region. Sheridan College will host this weekend’s rodeo.

Men’s event winners besides Bloomquist were: Saddle Bronc Riding—Jacob Kammerer, Gillette; Tie Down Roping–Chadron Coffield, Eastern Wyoming; Steer Wrestling—Gage Green, University of Wyoming; Team Roping—Cooper White, Gillette, and Denton Shaw, UW; and Bull Riding—Nate Hoey, Lamar College.

Cowgirls winning firsts were: Breakaway Roping—Teisha Coffield, UW; Barrel Racing—Rachael Calvo, UW; and Goat Tying—Faith Hoffman, Northeastern.

Bareback riding—1, Kyle Bloomquist, CSC, 70-80, 150 points; 2, Cole Reiner, Sheridan, 77-68, 145; 3, Thomas Davis, CWC, 72-71, 143; 4, Rowdy Moon, CSC, 67-74, 141; 5, Justin Kissack, CSC, 66-67, 133; 6, Chance Ames, Sheridan, 66-60, 126.

Saddle bronc riding—1, Jacob Kammerer, Gillette, 65-65 points, 130 points; 2, Kolt Ferguson, UW, 55-61, 116; 3, Ian McGivney, Sheridan, 80-0, 80; 4, Trey Elshere, Gillette, 72-0, 72; 5, Lane Schuelke, Sheridan, 72-0, 71; 6, Justin Dory, UW, 68-0, 68.

Tie down roping—1, Chadron Coffield, EWC, 10.7-11.1, 21.8 seconds; 2, Rance Johnson, LCCC, 11.4-11.6, 23.0; 3, Seth Peterson, 12.0-11.1, 23.1; 4, JC Flake, UW, 12.2-11.3, 23.5; 5, Brendan Butterfield, EWC, 11.5-12.2, 23.7; 6, Jase Staudt, UW, 11.2-16.5, 27.7.

Steer wrestling—1, Gage Green, UW, 4.8-4.8, 9.6 seconds; 2, Cole Tranor, CWC, 5.6-4.9, 10.5; 3, Thomas Davis, CWC, 5.1-5.9, 11.0; 4, Caden Camp, UW, 5.3-5.9, 11.2; 5, Ryan Shuckburghs, LCCC, 5.5-6.0, 11.5; 6, Tyler Byrne, CWC, 5.6-6.0; 11.6.

Team roping—1, Cooper White, Gillette, and Denton Shaw, UW, 6.9-8.0, 14.9 seconds; 2-3 tie, Trevor Garner, NJC, and Jake Floryancic, Pickens Tech, 9.1-7.5, 16.6, and Kaden Lappe, LCCC, and Ty Everson, UW, 8.7-7.9, 16.6; 4, Justene Hirsig, UW, and Lane Krudzfeldt, Casper, 8.7-8.7, 17.4; 5, Maddie Meidell, CWC, and Cole Trainor, CWC, 10.8-15.1, 25.9; 6, Jon Peterson, Gillette, and Colton Reid, EWC, 6.3-0, 6.3.

Bull riding—1, Nate Hoey, Lamar, 78 points (only qualified ride)

Breakaway roping—1, Teisha Coffield, UW, 2.5-2.6, 5.1 seconds; 2, Hannah Hostutler, CSC, 2.7-2.6, 5.3; 3, Sydney Graff, LCCC, 2.7-3.5, 6.2; 4, Kaelie Oliver, Casper, 2.1-0, 2.1; 5, Chase Kiker, NJC, 2.3-0, 2.3; 6, Morgan Darnell, LCCC, 2.4-0, 2.4.

Barrel racing—1, 1, Rachael Calvo, UW, 17.67-17.61, 35.28 seconds; 2, Makayla Seely, Casper, 17.90-17.40, 35.30; 3, MaKenna Balkenbush, Casper, 17.87-17.53, 35.40; 4, Lena Diodosio, Otero, 17.88-17.63, 35.51; 5, Elsie Campbell, NJC, 17.78-17.92, 35.70; 6, Karson Bradley CSC, 17.60-18.29, 35.89.

Goat tying—1, Faith Hoffman, NJC, 7.0-6.7, 13.7 seconds; 2, Kaycee Monnens, CSC, 7.3-6.9, 14.2; 3, Taylour Latham, Gillette, 7.3-7.3, 14.6; 4, Karissa Rayhill, EWC, 7.6-7.3, 14.9; 5, Carlee Hibbs, UW, 7.4-8.0, 15.4; 6, Kelsey Lensegrav, UW, 8.0-7.9, 15.9.

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)