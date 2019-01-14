Fishing ponds being drained at Fort Robinson State Park

CRAWFORD – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has begun draining Grabel Ponds and Cherry Creek Pond at Fort Robinson State Park.

The draining is making way for the first phase of an Aquatic Habitat Program project to improve conditions for fish and anglers at the two ponds, along with the Cherry Creek diversion pond and the lower Ice House Pond.

Some areas will be closed to the public as construction begins later this spring. The project will deepen the ponds, create aquatic habitat features for fish, reshape embankments, install new outlet structures and develop improved access for anglers. Plans call for refilling the ponds by early fall 2019, at which time fish will be stocked.

During construction, Fort Robinson visitors may fish at Carter P. Johnson Lake, Soldier Creek or the White River.

Funding for the project is being provided by the state Aquatic Habitat Stamp and the federal Sport Fish Restoration Program.

More information about the Aquatic Habitat Program may be found at outdoornebraska.org, and questions about this project may be directed to fisheries staff at the Commission’s district office in Alliance.