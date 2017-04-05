First Presbyterian Native American Scholarships Available

First Presbyterian Church of Alliance has scholarship funds available for the Native American students who live off the reservation and in the Panhandle of Nebraska. High School graduates or those with a GED are eligible for the scholarships. These scholarships are for one year, but may be extended while the awardee remains in good academic standing and a re-application has been made.

Anyone interested in applying may obtain additional information by contacting his or her High School or Community College Guidance Counselor. Applications must be received by April 15, 2017.

First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 396, Alliance, Nebraska 69301.