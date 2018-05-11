First-pitch homer pumps Brewers to win over Rockies, Thursday’s scoreboard

There’s nothing like a homer on the first pitch of a game to perk up a dugout.

Or pump up a pitcher.

Lorenzo Cain homered to start things off, Jhoulys Chacin kept his former team in check into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Thursday night.

Cain lined a fastball from German Marquez to deep center for his second career leadoff homer. The Milwaukee outfielder also accomplished feat on June 25, 2014, as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

“Something like that always surprises everybody,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “You feel like you’re settling in and you’re up 1-0. It’s a great way to start. It gives you a little energy, for sure. Put a lot of energy in our dugout right off the bat. It was cool.”

It was especially motivational for Chacin (3-1), who cruised along in the place where he kicked off his career as he allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings. A member of the Rockies from 2009-14, the right-hander still ranks eighth in Colorado history in wins (38) and seventh in strikeouts (514).

Even more, Chacin improved to 2-1 in four career starts against the Rockies.

“I faced my old friends, pitched here in Coors again — it’s always special for me,” Chacin said. “Happy to be able to pitch OK and give my team a chance to win the ball game.”

Up 5-2 in the sixth, Chacin walked Nolan Arenado with one out. He was replaced by lefty Boone Logan, another former Rockies pitcher who was making his Brewers debut after starting the season on the disabled list due to a strained triceps. Logan allowed a single to David Dahl before giving way to Matt Albers, who walked Trevor Story to load the bases.

Albers wiggled out of trouble when he got Gerardo Parra to ground into an inning-ending 5-2-3 double play.

“We needed a big hit with runners in scoring position,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “It hasn’t come, but it will.”

Jeremy Jeffress struck out the side in the ninth for his third save in four chances.

Story sparked Colorado’s lackluster offense by homering on a slider from Chacin in the second. The Rockies left five runners on base a day after going 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Marquez (2-4) struggled with his command in allowing five runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Once again, the opening frame wasn’t friendly to Marquez. Teams are hitting a combined .389 with three homers in the first over his eight starts. The Brewers went 2 for 4 to begin the game with two walks as Marquez threw 21 pitches.

“He didn’t feel comfortable the whole night,” Black said.

Marquez slipped several times on the mound during his delivery. The grounds crew went out and tamped it down.

“It was real slick,” Black said. “I wanted to make sure the mound was fine for him.”

UP NEXT

Under the header “Tomorrow’s Starter” in the team notes, the Brewers put a simple message: “We just don’t know yet … sorry.” Counsell later revealed it would be right-hander Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 3.86 ERA) taking the mound Friday. The Rockies will go with right-hander Chad Bettis (4-1, 2.05).

AROUND THE MAJORS

— Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta’s first grand slam of the season to highlight a seven-run sixth inning, Freddie Freeman had a career-high five hits and the NL East-leading Braves beat the Miami Marlins 9-2. Freeman also homered for the Braves in that sixth-inning outburst, when Atlanta got all of its runs with two out.

— Shohei Ohtani hit his fifth homer and an RBI double in the Angels’ 7-4 win over the Twins. Ian Kinsler had a two-run homer among his three hits in the Angels’ seventh win in nine games. Justin Upton also homered in his third straight game as the Angels snapped Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.

—Scooter Gennett went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs, Tyler Mahle and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 for their third straight victory. Mahle outdueled Walker Buehler in a matchup of 23-year-old right-handers. Mahle allowed one run and three hits in five innings and walked four. The last-place Reds ended their futility against the Dodgers. They had lost eight in a row overall and nine straight in Los Angeles.

— Matt Adams singled home the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning and Washington won the opener of a four-game series in Arizona. Trea Turner opened the 11th with a single off Fernando Salas and Anthony Rendon walked. Left-hander Andrew Chafin relieved Salas and, with the shift on, Adams singled through the shortstop’s normal position to give Washington its first lead of the night.

— Miles Mikolas won his fifth straight decision to begin the season and Tommy Pham homered to help St. Louis edge San Diego. Mikolas allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings against his former team, lowering his ERA to 2.51. The right-hander had never faced the Padres, who drafted him in 2009 and used him as a reliever from 2012-13.

— J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking home run against Dellin Betances leading off the eighth inning, just beyond Aaron Judge’s reach at the right-field wall, and the Boston Red Sox rebounded after wasting a four-run lead to beat New York 5-4 and send the Yankees to only their second loss in 19 games. In another dramatic game before a sellout crowd, Boston moved back into a tie with the Yankees for the AL East lead at 26-11, the best record in the major leagues.

— Kyle Seager hit two home runs, including his fourth career grand slam, and Jean Segura had four hits as the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-3. Mariners right-hander Mike Leake matched a season high by pitching seven innings.

— Vince Velasquez struck out 12 in six innings, Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Thursday for a four-game sweep. The Giants struck out 53 times in Philadelphia, obliterating the previous team record of 44 in a four-game series set in 2003, according to Stats LLC.