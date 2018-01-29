First National Bank Donates To United Way

First National Bank North Platte President John McGhehey presented a $4167.32 check January 23, 2018 to United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County Director Karen Benzel. The donation is a culmination of employee contributions and a corporate match on those donations as well as various fundraisers from the First National Bank North Platte branch in Alliance to benefit the 2017-2018 United Way campaign in Box Butte County. The donation from First National Bank North Platte brings the total donations from the United Way campaign to a little over $75,000 and within 85% of the total goal of raising $88,000 to benefit the community.

For more information or to donate call the United Way office at 763-8031.