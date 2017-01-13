First Chadron Baby Of February to be Recognized

In honor of Nebraska 4-H Month, Dawes County Jr. Leaders in partnership with Chadron Community Hospital will recognize the First Baby of February. One special little girl or boy, who is the first one born during February, 2016, at the Chadron Community Hospital, will receive a special basket of goodies, courtesy of Dawes County 4-H families and other sponsors.

All members, clubs, and volunteers are encouraged to donate to this project, making it a program wide service learning project. Through its pledge of “hands to larger service,” 4-H has historically given back to the community through food drives, visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, trash pickup, mentoring programs, and the Care and Share program. By determining community needs and helping to find solutions to local challenges, young people are learning caring, leadership, and the importance of civic responsibility.

If you would like to get involved in this service learning project by donating an item or gift certificate for the basket, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 by January 27th.