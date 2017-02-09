First Chadron Baby Born During Nebraska 4-H Month



The Dawes County 4-H family proudly presents Owen Matthew, born February 5, at the Chadron Memorial Hospital. Owen weighed 8 lbs 1⁄2 oz and was 20 1⁄4 in in length.

Owen and his family were presented with a gift basket courtesy of the following donors: Anderson Clothing ($100 gift card); Chadron Record (1-year subscription); Adam & Jodi Sellman family (Embroidered baby bag); Jeff & Suzanne Davidson family (hand-made baby blanket and candy); Crocheted hat (Charlotte Vaughan); Roger & Jamie Goffena (photo frame); Joe & Terri Lemmon family (cloth hamper); and $50 worth of baby items donated by the Dawes County Jr. Leaders and 4-H Council.

This event was organized in honor of Nebraska 4-H Month and conducted to emphasize the importance of families and giving to others. Nebraska 4-H offers families the opportunity to learn and grow together, enabling them to build stronger relationships.

Special thanks goes out to Owen’s family for allowing this to be publicized and the Chadron Community Hospital for partnering in this activity.