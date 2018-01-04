First Baby Of 2018 Born At Box Butte General Hospital Arrived 1:05pm, Jan. 3

By: Brian C. Kuhn

Graphic and Communications Specialist

The first baby of 2018 born at Box Butte General Hospital arrived at 1:05 pm Wednesday, January 3. Little Laila Peterson entered the world weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz. and 19.5 inches tall. This is the third child for Storm and Erika Peterson of Crawford. The little lady’s two siblings (Ava, 6 and Rowan, 2) were on their way from Crawford when this photo was taken. Maternal grandparents are Phil and Tina Pryor and paternal grandparents are Klete Peterson and Kim and Scott Mundt. Storm is an employee of BNSF and Erika was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Chadron Community Hospital. Delivering the baby was Timothy Narjes, MD, of Alliance Family Medicine. Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.