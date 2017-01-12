First Baby of 2017 Born at Box Butte General Hospital



The first baby born at Box Butte General Hospital arrived at 6:06pm Tuesday, January 10! Erin Shrewsbury, of Alliance (second from right) is shown holding oh so sleepy Baby Shrewsbury. The little lady came into this world weighing 7.4 lbs. and 19.75 inches tall. Whitney Morrison and her daughter Tinlee (at left) were last year's first delivery at BBGH (Tinlee was born January 1, 2016) and they put together a nice birth day package of gifts for Baby Shrewsbury (seen next to Tinlee). Others in the photo are the rest of the Shrewsbury family, left to right: sister Hadley, 8; dad Rhett; sister Aubree, 6; and at far right brother Trell, age 12. Delivering the baby was Terri Myers, MD, of Alliance Family Medicine.