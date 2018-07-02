Fireworks Prohibited On Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands

Chadron, NE – July 2, 2018 – Independence Day is just a couple of days away and Forest officials want to remind visitors and campers that fireworks are prohibited on the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands

“Possessing, discharging or using any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnic devices is prohibited year-round,” said Cyd Janssen, Public Affairs Officer for the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands.

As a reminder, campfires are permitted in established metal fire rings or grills that are in designated sites within a developed campground, recreation area or picnic ground.