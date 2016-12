VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — People will be able to collect firewood next month at Government Canyon on the Valentine State Fish Hatchery property.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says noncommercial firewood users who obtain permission from the commission will be allowed to cut down dead timber during January.

A free authorization form and map may be obtained by contacting the hatchery at 402-376-2244 or by visiting the hatchery office at 90164 Hatchery Road in Valentine.