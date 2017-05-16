Firefighters Pull 2 People From Burning Omaha Home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters are being credited with saving two people from a house fire in northeast Omaha.

An emergency call to report the fire was made early Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrive, flames were coming from the home.

Firefighters forced entry into the home and pulled two occupants to safety.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished, despite having spread to a neighboring house before fire crews arrived.

Both homes suffered heavy damage to their exteriors. The cause of the fire is still under investigation