FRANKLIN, Neb. (AP) — A woman’s body has been found in the charred remains of a house in south-central Nebraska.

Firefighters were sent to the house in Franklin around 7:55 a.m. Monday. Fire Chief Dan Dorn says the body was found after the flames had been knocked down.

The woman’s name isn’t being released until relatives have been told about her death. An autopsy has been ordered.

State authorities are investigating the fire cause.