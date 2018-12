LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters battling a Lincoln house blaze found the body of a man.

Firefighters dispatched to the home a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday reported seeing flames and smoke as they arrived.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist said Thursday that she couldn’t yet release the man’s name. The fire cause is being investigated.

Firefighters also reported that two dogs were rescued from the home and that two other dogs died inside.