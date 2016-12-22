Firefighters Battle Wind-Whipped Flames in Central Nebraska

TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters from several departments have been battling grass and brush fires in central Nebraska.

Winds gusting to nearly 50 mph Wednesday drove the flames in several spots. Comstock and Sargent firefighters fought a pasture fire northeast of Sargent and the Callaway department put out a grass fire near a home.

Region 26 Emergency Management in Taylor says winds pushed a fire in southern Valley County into northern Sherman County near the Sherman Reservoir, forcing some evacuations. Firefighters from at least 10 departments were sent to help, and an aircraft was used to drop fire retardant.

No injuries have been reported. A dispatcher at Regional 26 Emergency Management in Taylor said Thursday that she couldn’t provide any update on the fires.

