Fired Nebraska state trooper gets his job back

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper fired over a deadly chase has been rehired in a new role with the agency.



The Omaha World-Herald reports that Tim Flick returned to the State Patrol this week in a non-enforcement role as part of a settlement between the state troopers’ union and the Patrol.

The State Patrol wouldn’t say exactly what Flick’s new role is because of the settlement.

Flick’s firing had stemmed from his role in the October 2016 high-speed chase of a drunk driver in Sheridan County.

Dashcam videos show Flick saying he used a tactical move to bump the fleeing vehicle so it safely spins out. But the car crashed and rolled, killing 32-year-old Antoine LaDeaux.

Flick spent 20 years as a trooper and was previously cleared of wrongdoing in the chase by a grand jury.