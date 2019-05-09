Firearm found in state office building restroom

LINCOLN — At approximately 10:10 a.m. today, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Capitol Security Detail were notified that a handgun had been found in one of the restrooms at the Nebraska State Office Building.



Troopers responded immediately and secured the weapon. An investigation has determined that the weapon was mistakenly left in the restroom by an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

NSP asks that any person who finds an unattended firearm immediately report it to the authorities.