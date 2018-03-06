Fire Forces Evacuation Of Part Of Southwest Nebraska Town

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire is forcing the evacuation of part of McCook in southwest Nebraska.

Officials ordered the evacuation of the northwest corner of the city on Tuesday because fire was spreading rapidly as winds gusted up to 50 mph.

Sixteen people were treated at the local hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, but the severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The fire damaged at least one home in northwest McCook and was threatening several others Tuesday afternoon.

The area evacuated north of Q Street and west of Norris Avenue includes McCook Elementary School. The students were relocated to McCook High School and the local YMCA.

Fire departments from several other towns in the area are sending crews to help battle the grass fire.