Fire District Reaches Service Agreement With Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A suburban fire district and the city of Omaha have agreed on a plan for the city to provide fire protection rather have it provided by a new fire department.

The tentative, 10-year agreement was announced Wednesday by Mayor Jean Stothert and Elkhorn Suburban Fire District officials.

The district’s board and the city ended negotiations on a new contract after the fire district raised concerns about how much Omaha’s services cost. District officials said they’d be moving ahead instead with plans for a new fire department.

The district covers about 36 square miles (93 square kilometers) and includes more than 75 sanitary and improvement districts and rural, undeveloped land outside city limits.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the fire district board and Omaha City Council.